Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
“LCSO Detective Scott Stancil began working on this lead and discovered the suspect, Anthony Ralph, was in possession of a John Deere tractor,” Tummond said in the news release.
Stancil continued the investigation, and he ended up receiving a tip just several days later on Dec. 20 regarding the machine’s whereabouts. Tummond said Stancil, along with help from officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), went to the location and found Ralph, who is from Crystal River, running the tractor. He was then taken into custody.
According to Tummond, the investigation revealed that Ralph was using the machine, priced at more than $50,000, to clear properties in the area south of State Road 121 and County Road 337.
“Ralph had active warrants for his arrest from Citrus and Alachua Counties and has a lengthy criminal history from multiple counties in Florida,” Tummond said.
Stancil reached out to the victim in Dunnellon and returned the stolen tractor. Tummond said methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were also taken from Ralph’s vehicle by detectives.
Additionally, Tummond said detectives are also aware that Ralph used the tractor for work on private properties within the county. Stancil is asking that anyone who used Ralph contact him at 352-486-5111, ext. 364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.