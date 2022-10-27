The Levy Citizen’s Halloween Coloring Contest is well underway. So far, the Citizen has received 11 entries since the contest kicked off last week. There is still time to enter, as copies of the contest can be brought to our office up until Monday at noon. The address is 17 NE Third St. in Chiefland.
The contest can be found on page’s A6 & A7 of the Levy Citizen’s Oct. 20 edition and on pages A4 & A5 of the Tri-County Bulletin, also Oct. 20.
