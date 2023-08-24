Start your engines

CHIEFLAND — Buckle up. A brand-new event is expected to cruise into Levy County this fall.
The Chiefland Police Department recently announced via social media The ‘Friends of Chiefland Police Department’ First annual Car Show.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 and will be held at 200 SW Main Street. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and last until 5 or 6 p.m.
According to a CPD social media post, the car show will be broken down by classes.
Cars: Rat Rods, Classic’s (to include trucks), Hot Rods and Modern Muscle
Motorcycles: Imports, Domestic and Custom
Off road: ATVs and 4x4’s
First, second and third place vehicles will be awarded trophies. According to the post, trophies will be presented for Best in Show, Best in Paint and People’s Choice.
Note: Vehicles must be able to start and exit of a trailer if towed in.
In addition to a variety of different cars, the event will have live music, food vendors and other entrainment throughout the entirety of the day. There will also be raffles, with the winning prize being a HOWA 1500, 6.5 Creed Bolt Action Rifle.
Tickets for the rifle raffle are $5 each or five tickets for $20.
There is no cost for general admission. However, there is a $25 contestant entry fee for the car show.
According to the post, there are also plans to do a Trunk or Treat for children at the end of the event, as well.
All proceeds from the car show will go towards the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for Kids fund.
In the social media post, the CPD said right now, this event is in its “infant stages” and that additional information will be provided as it gets bigger.
To resister for the event, visit https://forms.gle/ZCZR6gmzvD22u6iW7 and enter the information.
You can also play your registration fee ahead of time via PayPal by going to paypal.me/friendsofchiefland.
For more information on becoming a sponsor for the car show, you can email friendsofchiefland@gmail.com or message the police department on Facebook Messenger.
For more information on entering the event or being a musical / entertainment act, contact Chris Jones at 352-222-8110 or friendsofchiefland@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger.
