Staff changes at the Citizen

CHIEFLAND — The Levy Citizen is undergoing a few staffing changes.
Katrina Mallette, who has served as the Citizen’s Business Advertising Consultant for Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie counties, is retiring, effective Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Mallette will be moving back to her home state of Vermont to rekindle relationships with friends and family.
Mallette started with the then Chiefland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2019. Over the years, she has been a true asset to the Citizen and the clients she has worked with.
“Katrina has excellent ad design skills,” General Manager Gina MacKenzie said. “And her ability to get out there in the community and share what the Levy Citizen has to offer in the way of advertising opportunities has been crucial to the success we’ve experienced over the past five years. We will certainly miss her cheerfully singing around the office and her spunky personality.”
Stepping into Mallette’s position will be Sparkle Rhoades, the Citizen’s Client Service Representative.
Some of you have probably met Rhoades “around town” (pun intended) because she has been the person you contact to place events in our Around Town section of the newspaper.
Rhoades also had attended events for photo coverage and worked with existing customers for a variety of reasons (obits, arrests and a host of other duties).
Rhoades has been with us since July of 2022 and is very dedicated to making sure she meets the needs of the customer by doing whatever it takes.
“We call Sparkle our ‘hybrid’ because she was uniquely able to assist with advertising, news and general office assistance,” MacKenzie said. “I already miss her in that role, but I am certain she will do a wonderful job in her new role as the Business Advertising Consultant.”
Rhoades has already began the transition into her new position, with Mallette providing training and back up.
Finally, the Citizen is pleased to announce the newest addition to our team, Malina Parker.
Parker, a Chiefland native and Dixie County High School graduate, starts today and is taking over Rhoades’ role.
“During the interview with Malina, I knew within five minutes that she was the one,” MacKenzie said. “We are a small team of four employees in a tiny office. Being able to work together is crucial to our success. Malina just fit right in.”
For questions, or to speak with any one of our staff members, you can call 352-493-4796. You can also stop by our office (17 NE 3rd St., Chiefland) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please note that on occasion our office will be closed during those hours for special events.
