Springhouse Quilt Guild community project

The Springhouse Quilt Guild members from Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie counties have made over 30 small lap sized Fidget Quilts. A fidget quilt is a lap quilt that provide stimulation for the fidgeting hands of Alzheimer’s, dementia and autistic people. It soothes the fidgeting by entertaining them, busying hands and fingers, stimulates their senses, while giving them something to do.
The quilt guild members worked on this community project for several months. During that time, several work shops were lead by Sue O’Connor. The women really enjoyed this community service project, which stretched their creativity.
On Nov. 13, several members of the guild delivered the quilts to Tri-County Nursing Home near Fanning Springs. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Connie Storms, MA program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, and Crystal Ellison, activities director for Tri-County Nursing Home. Both Storms and Ellison were pleased with the colorful fidget quilts and felt they will be enjoyed by residents in the Special Unit at Tri-County Nursing Home.
November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in the U.S. where as many as 5.4 Americans are estimated to have the disease. The Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association sponsors and Caregiver Support Group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Edward Jones Office, located at 220 North Main St., Suite 2 in Chiefland. For more information, call 352-493-4948.
If you are a quilter or interested in learning to quilt, the Springhouse Quilt Guild welcomes you to contact them for meeting information at Springhousequilters@gmail.com.
