Special Enrollment Period (SEP) is here

The Special Enrollment Period runs from Jan. 16-Oct. 31. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, & in-person enrollment service and provide public education and outreach activities at locations throughout the state throughout our SRAHEC 15-county services area. All of our services are offered free of charge. Suwannee River AHEC Navigators are trained and able to provide free and unbiased help to consumers as they look for health coverage options through the Marketplace, including completing eligibility and enrollment forms.
The Special Enrollment Period is available to those who have experienced one of the following qualifying life events in the past 60 days:
Lost coverage through a job for any reason including retirement, being laid off, being fired, death of a spouse, death of a parent, or loss of COBRA.
Lost Medicaid, Florida Kidcare, Medicaid Share of Cost, or premium-free Medicare.
Moved to another country, state, or from overseas.
Gained employment such that you now qualify for Marketplace financial assistance.
Turned 26 and aged off your parents’ health plan.
Lost a student health plan.
Gave birth to a child or adopted.
Got married or got divorced, either of which affected your health coverage.
Had a change in immigration status that made you newly eligible for the Marketplace.
Were released from incarceration.
The pandemic has resulted in a tremendously increased level of need for services. And anyone impacted can find out what their coverage options are now. Please call us today to allow our team of experts help you with the specifics of your situation. Suwannee River Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) – Serving Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Putnam, Sumter, Suwannee and Union counties.
