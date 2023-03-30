South Levy YMCA of the Suncoast holding open house on April 8

INGLIS — South Levy YMCA of the Suncoast will be holding an open house on Saturday, April 8.
The event will be held at the organization’s location, 135 U.S. Highway 40 W., Inglis, FL, 34449 (Inglis Town Hall).
Folks in Levy County and in surrounding areas are encouraged to join the team at the South Levy YMCA for a morning of exercise and fun. According to a flyer obtained by the Levy Citizen, no membership is needed for this.
According to the flyer, a free group exercise class – open to the community – will be held at 10 a.m. as well as a two-hour information session on membership and South Levy YMCA offerings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Garrett Adkins, a senior membership director at Citrus County’s YMCA branch, said in a phone interview that there will be an hour demonstration for each of the fitness programs/classes the organization offers. Some of these include: zumba and pilates.
Additionally, while in attendance, folks will also have a chance to check out the facility and also learn more about what is offered and being planned at several YMCA of the Suncoast locations.
Adkins said South Levy YMCA of the Suncoast has been open for roughly a year.
The organization is a location of the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA. For more information, go to www.ymcasuncoast.org/South-Levy-YMCA.
