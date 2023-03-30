Something for everyone at the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — Cedar Key will be hosting its 59th annual Spring Arts Festival this weekend.
The annual fine arts festival, which welcomes 100 invited artists and craftsmen each year, has been recognized as one of the top small town art fairs in the U.S. by ArtFairCalendar.com. Enjoy original artwork in multiple disciplines including: Ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture, painting, mixed medium, drawing and printmaking.
The event, which is coordinated by the Cedar Key Arts Center, strives to create an experience that is unique for both the artists and the visitors. Booths are spaced generously to allow artists and art lovers to interact. Art demonstrations are scheduled for both afternoons from 1-4 p.m. so that art-enthusiasts can learn more about how original art is created.
Visitors are also encouraged to enjoy local art shops, exhibits at the Cedar Key Arts Center and take their time as they stroll historic 2nd Street enjoying the art experience. The event is free and will take place Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
If you get a bit hungry while in Cedar Key, then you will want to head down to City Park, where local nonprofit organizations prepare and serve everything from local seafood and homemade goodies to root beer floats and smoothies. Or, check out one of Cedar Key’s restaurants, all within walking distance of the festival. While you are in the park, enjoy live music both afternoons or stop by the gazebo and watch young artists create at the Cedar Key Art Center’s Art in the Park experience.
For those who enjoy history, the Cedar Key Historical Society is located right on 2nd Street adjacent to the artist venue, or plan a visit to the State Museum, located 1.5 miles from ‘downtown.’ For nature lovers, there are trails both on and off the island to explore or you can experience the beauty of the islands by taking a tour boat ride from the marina adjacent to City Park.
Cedar Key is located Southwest of Gainesville at the end of State Road 24. You can find out more about the event at www. CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or by calling 352-543-5400.
