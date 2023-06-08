Some information on FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Below is some information related to FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Information is from the NFIP Media Toolkit.
Fast Facts:
- Flood Risk
Between 1996 and 2019, 99 percent of U.S. counties were impacted by a
flooding event.
About 40 percent of NFIP flood insurance claims come from outside of high-risk flood zones.
Flood insurance rates are determined based on each individual property’s characteristics, including the flood frequency, elevation, distance from a water source and cost to rebuild.
- Importance of Flood Insurance
Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in
the U.S.
Most homeowners, commercial and renters insurance policies
do not cover flood damage.
Policyholders can kick-start recovery with advance payments
up to $20,000 before an adjuster inspects the property.
Myths vs. Facts:
- I do not need flood insurance because homeowners, commercial property and renters insurance policies cover flooding.
Unfortunately, most homeowners, commercial property and renters policies do not cover damage due to flooding. Flood insurance must be purchased separately for damage directly caused by a flood to be covered.
- My flood insurance policy is effective immediately upon purchase.
NFIP policies typically take 30 days to go into effect from the time of purchase. If a policy is purchased immediately before or after a flood event, it is unlikely that the policy will cover the damages from the flood. There are a few exceptions that reduce or eliminate the waiting period, which you can read about at floodsmart.gov/policy-terms.
- My homeowner or commercial insurance covers “named storms,” so I am covered for flooding resulting from a “named storm.”
Most homeowners and commercial insurance policies do not cover flood damage resulting from a “named storm,” such as a hurricane. Flood insurance is the best way to protect the life you’ve built from flood damage. If you are impacted by a “named storm” that resulted in flood damage along with other types of damage (such as wind-related damage) to your property, you must file both a flood insurance claim and a homeowners or commercial insurance claim.
To best prepare for your adjuster’s visit, document all the damage through pictures and videos as the adjustor will seek to differentiate between flood and non-flood damage. For more information, visit agents.floodsmart.gov/wind-vswater-damage-fact-sheet.
To learn more about the NFIP, visit https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.