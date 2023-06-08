CHIEFLAND — Thousands flocked to the City of Chiefland Saturday for the 69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival.
And while the weather could best be described as sunny, warm, a number of festivalgoers could be spotted cooling down from the heat with some homemade lemonade, snow cones, and of course, some sweet, juicy watermelon.
In addition to the variety of food, drink options available, the festival also featured plenty of activities for both the younger and older generation, as well. Some of these included: A train and mechanical bull ride, a bounce house and pony rides. There was also a seed-spitting and watermelon eating contest.
As for entertainment, Middle Ground took to the stage for a few performances throughout the event.
Furthermore, hundreds could also be seen lined up down Main Street sitting in chairs or on the curb for the annual parade, which featured elected officials, watermelon and May Day pageant winners, and many more.
To see more photos from this year’s festival and parade, visit our Facebook page (@Levy Citizen) where you will find the “69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival” album.
