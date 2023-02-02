Small plane makes emergency landing

WILLISTON — A small plane needed to make an emergency landing Saturday morning close to the intersection of State Road 121 and State Road 316, according to a post on the Williston Fire/Rescue Facebook page.
Nobody was injured during the incident, and the plane, along with its pilot, were escorted back by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office to Williston Municipal Airport, according to the post.
No other details were provided in the post.
