CEDAR KEY — A familiar face is returning to Cedar Key as the school’s new principal.
Joshua Slemp, who previously was the Cedar Key School principal from 2016-2018, takes over for current principal Kathy Lawrence, who recently announced her retirement on May 22. The school announced Slemp’s return via a Facebook post on June 6.
“I am very excited to come back to Cedar Key School,” Slemp said in the post. “Looking forward to a great year!!”
Lawrence was tabbed to replace Slemp as the school’s principal in May of 2018 following an announcement from then Levy County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Edison, according to a May 29, 2018, article by Cedar Key News.
Lawrence’s retirement comes after five years of serving as the school’s principal and 44 years in the educational field as a whole. According to a May 22 post on the school’s Facebook page, under Lawrence’s leadership, the school also maintained an ‘A’ grade under Florida’s school grading system throughout her tenure. She will officially retire from her position on July 31.
Slemp will assume principal responsibilities starting on July 1.
