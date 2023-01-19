TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land.
All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
