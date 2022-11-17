Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Trenton woman

A Trenton woman was killed Tuesday in a single-car accident after she veered off the roadway and collided with a tree in Gilchrist County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The 49-year-old female was heading south on SE 80th Ave. at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to the news release, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle, a Sedan, swerved left, leaving the road and into the east tree line where it ran into a tree.
The Sedan came to a stop facing south, with the front of the vehicle touching the tree. According to the news release, the woman was pronounced dead on scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
