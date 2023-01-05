Single-UTV accident kills one, injuries another on New Year's Day

BRANFORD — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single-UTV (utility terrain vehicle) crash that injured one person and killed another on New Year’s Day.
According to a news release by the FHP, the UTV, which was being driven by an 8-year-old female from Tampa, overturned in an open field located at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford (Gilchrist County) at approximately 4:24 p.m.
The passenger, a 34-year-old male, also from Tampa, was ejected from the UTV as it overturned. According to the news release, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The girl, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries from the crash.
According to the news release, the female driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The male passenger was not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.