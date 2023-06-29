Sheltering local pets

OTTER CREEK — Elie Suding, of Scrub House Design, is making sure your furry friends aren’t left out in the cold.
Suding opened her business in Otter Creek about a year ago, combining her skills for welding and woodworking to make custom furniture and decor out of new and reclaimed materials. She also saw a way her talents could be used to help the community.
It all started with making a shelter for a neighbor’s dog. Suding then realized there may be a need for other outdoor pets.
She is now offering dog houses that are completely free to those who need them. The houses provide an elevated shelter for outdoor pets and provide protection from the elements.
“Some people have suggested that I’m enabling neglect and irresponsible owners, and that’s the last thing I want to do,” Suding said. “The people I’ve interacted with so far that have requested a shelter find themselves in a variety of situations, and they care about their dogs but they could also use a little help.”
“Whether it’s because a storm destroyed their old dog house and they can’t afford a new one, they’ve inherited a family member’s dog they weren’t expecting and are figuring out how to make it work, they run a rescue, or other reasons,” she said.
So far, Suding has built five shelters and has 10 more on her list, with others who are interested but not confirmed. In order to join the waitlist, she asks that the pet owners answer three questions: Do they have any materials they can donate to help build the shelters? How big is their dog? And will they be able to pick up the dog house in Otter Creek when it’s ready?
Suding and her boyfriend recently adopted a puppy from Paws and Claws Rescue in Chiefland, and by coincidence, the owner of the puppy’s parents has requested a shelter.
“It’s not like I’m screening the pet owners or anything,” she said. “I go on faith that they genuinely need it.”
For those wanting to support Suding’s shelters, she will accept donations from the community.
“We’ve had some amazing people step up with donations, which is awesome,” she said. “We’ve had people give us some really good hauls of wood, but if the need continues and people keep reaching out, we will need more.”
Donations of usable scraps that are at least 36 inches long and free of old nails, roofing sheet drops, and outdoor carpet pieces can be dropped off at Scrub House Design. You can also contact Suding about pick up.
Scrub House Design is located at the former Otter Creek Woodworks building, 111 SW 3rd St., Otter Creek. Suding can be reached on Facebook via the Scrub House Design page or at 971-570-5479.
