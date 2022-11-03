A roughly five-month investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division led to the arrest of a man in Escambia County on Oct. 24.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the division started the investigation back in May following a complaint that was filed by a 12-year-old child. She had revealed to her parent that this person’s boyfriend at the time touched her inappropriately, exposed himself to her and had intercourse with her.
Once these allegations were discovered, detectives learned the suspect, 28-year-old Imanuel Marrero left the area, according to Tummond.
“The investigation continued and detectives built their case,” Tummond said in the news release. “Months went by before Marrero was located in Escambia County.”
Detectives then traveled to the county, where they conducted an interview with Marrero.
“This interview revealed sufficient information corroborating events described by the child,” Tummond said. “Detectives secured a warrant for his arrest for capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child between 12 and 16 years old.”
Marrero was booked into the Escambia County Jail, where he is being held on a $350,000 bond. According to Tummond, he is expected to be transferred to the Levy County Detention Center soon to face the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.