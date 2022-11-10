Several city, county and state leaders participate in TCCRC Celebrity Waiter event

CHIEFLAND — A large crowd gathered at Bar-B-Q Bill’s in Chiefland on Thursday, Nov. 3 for the first Tri-County Community Resource Center (TCCRC) Celebrity Waiter event. The fundraiser featured people of note from the region who teamed up with Bar-B-Q Bill’s waiters to serve those who attended the dinner.
Celebrity waiters included: Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler, Chiefland City Manager Laura Cain, State Representative Chuck Clemons, Central Florida Electric Cooperative General Manager Denny George, Chiefland City Commissioner Lance Hayes, Chiefland City Commissioner Rissa Johns, Fanning Springs Mayor Trip Lancaster, Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum, Gilchrist Tax Collector Mike McElroy, Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, Eighth Judicial Circuit Public Defender Stacy Scott and North Central Florida Regional Housing Authority Retired Executive Director Bob Williams, with special guest, State Senator Keith Perry.
TCCRC serves as a conduit, connecting those in need with available resources. The center receives no steady stream of state or federal funding and must rely on fundraisers, grants and donations to continue its services. They are also sustained through support from Partnership for Strong Families and many community collaborators, including the city of Chiefland, the University of Florida and Central Florida Electric Cooperative.
“At the Co-op, we often send families that are in crisis for various reasons over to TCCRC,” George said. “While struggling to pay the electric bill may be one of the first signals that a family is in crisis, it usually means they are in crisis for some other reasons. So, that’s why we support the resource center so heavily. TCCRC can do something about it to try to look for the cause of it.”
The resource center has seen an increase in families needing support in the last few years. With the rising costs of fuel, energy and food, more local people have been reaching out to the center for assistance.
“I’m a firm believer that everyone has something to contribute to their community to lift each other up,” Beverly Goodman, Tri-County Community Resource Center manager, said. “That can look like donating a pack of diapers to our diaper bank, or food to our emergency food pantry, or dropping off interview clothing so we can help people get to work.”
Monetary donations are most needed by the organization, as that is what sustains all of its programs. The Tri-County Community Resource Center is located at 15 N. Main St. in Chiefland. They can also be reached through their website, www.tricountyresourcecenter.com, Facebook or by calling 352-507-4000.
