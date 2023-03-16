CHIEFLAND — Two people are behind bars after a search warrant at a drug house south of Chiefland led to the discovery of more than 20 grams of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, the Levy County Drug Task Force (DTF) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) served the warrant at a residence located on the 2500 Block of NW 73rd Terrace on March 8. The home is situated in the Whitted Estates Subdivision.
Drug and task force detectives started the investigation following several complaints from citizens and anonymous information that identified the residence as a possible spot that was being used to sell drugs. Tummond said detectives found that 27-year-old Jason Barber was selling methamphetamine from the home.
Tummond said detectives developed probable cause for a search warrant of the home and Barber’s arrest after conducting an assortment of covert operations over a period of time. Detectives found and took 23 grams of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia during the search warrant.
Barber was arrested at the residence. Additionally, Tummond said 32-year-old Victoria Castellano, of Cedar Key, was also discovered in the home at the time of the search warrant and was arrested by detectives. Barber and Castellano, along with Castellano’s young child, were the only occupants of the residence at the time the search warrant was served.
Barber is being charged with possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect. His bond has been set at $415,000. Meanwhile, Castellano has been charged with possession of methamphetamines. Her bond has been set at $15,000.
“Citizen tips are essential in identifying locations such as the one Barber used to sell drugs,” Tummond said in the news release. “The Whitted Estates subdivision is usually a quiet area. Any community can quickly become a dangerous location to live when drug activity moves in. Drug sales in your neighborhood invite the criminal element, which leads to an increase in theft, burglary and other crimes.”
Tummond said Sheriff Bobby McCallum encourages everyone who sees suspicious activity to immediately report it. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477.
