BRONSON — While carrying out a search warrant at a home in Bronson believed to have a stolen dump trailer from Citrus County, detectives with the Levy County Sheriff’s stumbled upon a whole lot more.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, The Levy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a flyer from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in the theft of dump trailer stolen from Homosassa. Detectives noticed the truck seen in the flyer as a vehicle they had come across several times in the Bronson area.
Investigators knew this vehicle was seen at a home next to a local daycare frequently and began doing surveillance. Tummond said a trailer was identified matching the description of the one stolen from Citrus County at a property located on East Hathaway Avenue. Detectives also learned that 42-year-old Michael Hernandez, a sexual predator, was living at the residence.
After securing a search warrant for the property, Tummond said detectives and crime scene personnel came across Hernandez while he was leaving the property in a vehicle. He was taken into custody right away. Additionally, a 4-year-old child was also in the vehicle, and investigators found eight 1/2 ounces marijuana in the seat next to the kid.
Hernandez also dropped methamphetamines on the ground and tried to crush them in the dirt while being handcuffed.
Hernandez’s girlfriend, Alexandra Gomara, 27, was also located on the property and taken into custody after she was found in possession of narcotics. Tummond said detectives also detained a third person, Kristie Collins, 50, and learned that she was wanted for failure to appear in court relating to a pending drug case.
Tummond said detectives filed for filed for and were granted an amendment to the search warrant and located a collection of guns and large amount of narcotics. Fourteen guns were taken, along with approximately 90 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl and methamphetamines. A handful of the guns were loaded and within reach of a child who was living at the home with Hernandez and Gomara.
According to Tummond, Hernandez has been charged with a violation of sexual predator registration requirements, child neglect, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamines, evidence tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $266,000. Meanwhile, Gomara has been charged with child neglect and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Her bond is set at $155,000. Lastly, Collins is being held on a $300 bond for the warrant for failure to appear.
The dump trailer that was found on the property was confirmed as the one stolen from Citrus County. Tummond said other stolen items were also taken from the property during the search. Detectives are continuing this investigation and ask that anyone who has information related to this or other cases contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111. Additional charges could result as the investigation continues.
