Schedule of events set for this weekend at 71st annual Suwannee River Youth Fair

The 71st annual Suwannee River Youth Fair kicked off March 4 and will continue through Wednesday, March 22.
The fair, which includes participation from FFA members in Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy counties, features a variety of livestock shows and contests.
Below is a look at the schedule of events lined up for this weekend.
Note: Information comes from the Suwannee River Fair’s website.
Friday, March 10
Dairy cow and heifer & bull entry, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cavy, poultry and rabbit entry, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Creative life skills entry (non-food items), 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cloverbud cavy show and rabbit show/showmanship, 5:30 p.m.
After cloverbud, cavy show and rabbit show
Rabbit showmanship, 6 p.m.
After show, cavy and rabbit release
Saturday, March 11
Creative life skills entry, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Poultry show, 9 a.m.
Poultry showmanship, 9:30 a.m.
After show, poultry release, superintendent must approve other items
Dairy cow show/showmanship, 9:30 a.m. to noon
After show, dairy cow release
Ag-life contest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bull show, 1:30 p.m.
Release perishable food entries, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Creative life skills open for viewing, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heifer show, 4 p.m.
After show, home grown heifer show
After home grown, heifer and bull showmanship, alternate horse showdate
Sunday, March 12
BBQ contest, 12:30 p.m.
Goat doe entry, 2 p.m.
Dairy/meat doe goat shows/showmanship, 3 p.m.
After show, dairy/meat doe goat release
The fair is located at the Suwannee River Fairgrounds, 17851 90 Ave., Fanning Springs.
For more information, visit https://mysrf.org/.
