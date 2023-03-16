Schedule of events for this weekend at 71st annual Suwannee River Youth Fair

The 71st annual Suwannee River Youth Fair is down to its final six days. The event, which kicked off on March 4, continues through this weekend and into the early/mid part of next week.
The fair includes participation from FFA members in Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy counties and features a variety of livestock shows and contests.
Below is a schedule of events set for this weekend.
Note: Information comes from the Suwannee River Fair’s website
Friday, March 17
Wether Entry (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
Swine Entry (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 18
Steer Entry (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
Creative Life Skills Open for viewing (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
Livestock Judging Registration (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
Livestock Judging Events (11 a.m.)
Home Grown Steer Show (3 p.m.)
Fat Steer Showmanship (after Home Grown)
Feeder Steer Showmanship (after Market)
Group Steer Registration Deadline (after Showmanship)
Creative Life Skills open for viewing (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Sunday, March 19
Church service (posted time)
Creative Life Skills open for viewing (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
SRF Alumni Show registration (1:30 p.m.)
Alumni Steer Show (2 p.m.)
Alumni Swine Show (3 p.m.)
Cupcake Decorating Contest (4 p.m.)
The event will continue Monday-Tuesday and conclude with sale on Wednesday. An awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The fair is located at the Suwannee River Fairgrounds, 17851 90 Ave., Fanning Springs. For more information, visit https://mysrf.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.