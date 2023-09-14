Schedule of events for CMHS Homecoming
Courtesy of: Chiefland Middle High School

CHIEFLAND — Homecoming Week at Chiefland Middle High School is right around the corner.

Below is a look at some of the activities that are planned during the week of Sept. 25-29.

Pow Wow & King/Prince crowning

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the CMHS auditorium. Admission is $5, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Homecoming parade

Friday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m.

Homecoming game

Friday, Sept. 29 (vs. Trenton, 7:30 p.m.)

Crowning of Queen/Princess at halftime.

Anyone interested in riding or having a float in the parade can reach out to SGA Advisor Lori Thomas at 352-493-6000 or lori.thomas@levyk12.org.

