Salad makes a good starter for Easter Sunday meals

Easter is a religious holiday, but for millions of people it’s also synonymous with the start of spring. What better way to celebrate the warmer temperatures and brighter days than with light and tasty foods to serve at Easter brunches or dinners?
A refreshing salad can balance out a hearty main course on an Easter dinner table. For a twist on the traditional lettuce-based salad, opt for greens that have a little bite. “Arugula and Artichokes” pairs two nutritious and delicious offerings in one salad. Arugula, also called rocket, is a member of the cabbage and mustard green family. It’s known for its tart, peppery flavoring. Although artichokes are considered vegetables, the edible part actually is the bud of the plant’s flower before it blooms. When tossed with sweet cherry tomatoes and olives, this recipe, courtesy of “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook” (Rockridge Press), is the perfect starter.
Arugula and Artichokes
Serves 6
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
6 cups baby arugula leaves
6 oil-packed artichoke hearts, sliced
6 low-salt olives, pitted and chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
4 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
Make the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, and garlic until you have a smooth emulsion. Set aside. Toss the arugula, artichokes, olives, and tomatoes together.
Drizzle the salad with the dressing, garnish with the fresh basil, and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.