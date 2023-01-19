According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe.
Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston.
The police department thanks everyone who helped in the search for the teenager.
