Roughly 400 people attend Blessings Closet Community Clothing Giveaway

WILLISTON — Nichole Parker founded the Blessings Closet Community Clothing Giveaway to bring blessings to those in need.
“The Lord placed this closet on my heart about 15 years ago when our oldest son was a baby,” she said. “I wanted to open a kids consignment store in the empty building my parents had. The whole back half I wanted to be a blessings room. A room set up like the front of the store but everything was free.”
“People could shop for free: no questions, no income checks or IDs, just free,” Parker said. “The Lord didn’t open doors at that time, so the desire stayed with me. In April 2020, I started doing an online treasure hunt benefit for my parents. After a few months, I saw the amount of clothing coming in and so the excess was used to start the blessings closet.”
Parker held the first Blessings Closet giveaway in November of 2020. Last year, she moved their location to Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston as it has continued to grow.
The giveaway, which was held on Jan. 5, was attended by about 400 people. Items available included men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in addition to accessories.
“When doing these clothing giveaways, we have to have a place large enough to put something like this together,” Parker said. “We can’t afford to rent a building or tables or anything else needed for this because everything here is donated. We do not make or collect any money for this. We asked Rafter Cross Cowboy Church Preacher Billy Keith if he would allow us to do something like this, and he didn’t hesitate with saying absolutely.”
“We were welcomed with open arms, no questions asked. Just simply yes, let’s do it,” she said. “And, to be honest, we really weren’t “known of” around Rafter Cross. They kind of just stepped out on faith without really knowing us. Truly an amazing place.”
Rafter Cross also provides a hot meal for those who attend the events.
Anyone wishing to donate to the closet can take items to Rafter Cross Cowboy Church, located at 4631 NE 162nd Court in Williston. Dates of the giveaways depend on the amount of donations received, but Parker is anticipating the next event for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rafter Cross.
