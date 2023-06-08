Roughly 175 riders partake in 12th annual Tour de Melon

In addition to the 69th annual Chiefland Watermelon Festival, Saturday also marked the 12th annual Tour de Melon.
The bike ride, which is hosted by the Suwannee Valley Rotary Club, began at Charles Strickland Recreational Park, Old Fannin Road, in Chiefland. It was kicked off by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Bailey McQueen singing the national anthem.
There were about 175 riders that participated, and many spoke about the kind and courteous citizens of Levy. CHS coach Alan Halderman and the girls weightlifting team volunteered, as well.
All proceeds from the bike ride support local nonprofits.
