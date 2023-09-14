Rotary Club of Williston's 11th Annual Purple Pinkie Peanut Run 5k/1-Mile Walk set for Oct. 7

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For more information, visit Rotary.org. or the Williston Rotary Facebook page @Rotary Club of Williston Florida. The Rotary Club of Williston District #6940 Club #73382 meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.