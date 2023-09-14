Rotary Club of Williston's 11th Annual Purple Pinkie Peanut Run 5k/1-Mile Walk set for Oct. 7

WILLISTON — The Rotary Club of Williston will be hosting its 11th Annual Purple Pinkie Peanut Run on Saturday, Oct. 7, to kick of the Central Florida Peanut Festival.
The event includes a 5K Fun Run or 1-Mile Walk open to all ages. Proceeds from the run go toward the Rotary Club of Williston’s service projects, Levy County Youth programs and the Rotary International Purple Pinkie project.
Registration is just $30 for adults and $15 for students.
Williston Rotary’s local youth projects include The RACK (Rotarians Actively Caring for Kids) that provides shoes, socks and shoelaces to those in need in Joyce Bullock, Williston Elementary and Bronson Elementary Schools throughout the school year, dictionaries for all third grade students in Williston, Bronson and Yankeetown, the food Back Pack Program that sends home non-perishable food items with children in need, and Rotary Scholarships to a graduating student from Williston and Bronson Middle High, to name a few.
An additional project initiated by this event – One half of a student’s registration money for the 11th Annual PPPR will be donated to the PE department of the student’s school.
To date, Rotary International and partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide through the mass immunization of children. For as little as U.S. $3 worth of vaccine, a child can be protected against this crippling disease for life. After an international investment from Rotary International, and the successful engagement of over 200 countries and 20 million volunteers, polio could be the first human disease of the 21st century to be eradicated.
For more information about the run and to register, visit Purple Pinkie Peanut 5K on Facebook. Register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoCeVHklWLVb1XrOmx40rlI4s84sLUgq8H-pxBEakYl5oWRQ/viewform. You can also register the day of the event at 7 a.m. Check In.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.