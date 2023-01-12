Rosewood RV park wins approval with divided vote

BRONSON — The Jan. 3 evening Levy County Commission meeting was headed by Matt Brooks. Brooks was recently named the chairman of the Commission, with Desiree Mills serving as vice chairman.
Most of the meeting revolved around the proposed RV park in Rosewood, outside of Cedar Key. The Crane Pond RV Park would be located near the intersection of State Road 24 and County Road 345, next to the Cedars Airfield.
Attorneys Norm Fugate and Blake Fugate are the legal representatives of Cedars Airfield. LeeAnne Rohrer, a legal assistant at the firm, requested for a continuance of the hearing, as neither attorney was available. The commission denied the request, as the county had met all the requirements of announcing the hearing well in advance.
The first vote involved rezoning the land from a C2 commercial zone to C3. Many neighbors of the property spoke up in opposition of the change, citing light pollution and increased traffic concerns. A few neighbors also spoke in support, citing the need for housing in the Cedar Key area, bringing in more tourism and cleaning up the Rosewood neighborhood.
"This is a difficult job," Mills said. "When you come to Levy County and you buy property and you go through all the steps and you check all the boxes. You have this dream of what you want to do with your property and you do everything you need to do to make it happen. We have a duty to you to help you have that."
"I also believe that when you live in an area, you want to protect your rights," she said. "And I completely agree with that. Seeing the pictures here of what is proposed, it looks like a nice RV park."
The vote ultimately passed at 3-1, with Commissioner Tim Hodge voting against the rezoning. Commissioner Rock Meeks was not at the meeting, as he was attending the inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"I just don't like the fact of somebody telling you what you can do with your property," Hodge said.
The commission went on to vote on the approval of the RV park with special exceptions. This includes a lighting plan that will not interfere with the airfield, a traffic density study, and a privacy fence between the RV park and their residential neighbors. The commissioners voted unanimously in favor.
Those in favor of the development include former County Commissioner Lilly Rooks, who lives in the neighborhood affected by the proposed RV park. As this meeting only addressed the preliminary approval, there will be a second meeting for those with concerns to address to the commission.
