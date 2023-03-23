GAINESVILLE — A federal grand jury in Gainesville recently indicted a Rosewood man on federal hate crime charges relating to a racially motivated attack that occurred in September 2022.
According to a March 15 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida, the federal grand jury “returned a six-count indictment, charging David Emanuel, 61, with committing hate crimes for his racially motivated attack on a group of Black men who were surveying land along a public road in Cedar Key.”
The indictment alleges that on Sept. 6, 2022, “Emanuel willfully intimidated the victim, F.D.D., and attempted to injure, intimidate and interfere with him, through the use of Emanuel’s vehicle, because of F.D.D.’s race and color,” according to the news release.
Additionally, “Emanuel is further alleged to have willfully intimidated and interfered with, and attempted to intimidate and interfere with, five additional victims, through the use of his vehicle, because of the victims’ race and color,” according to the news release. “According to the indictment, all six victims were Black males who were surveying land owned by one of the victims at the time of the alleged offenses.”
According to a Sept. 15, 2022, news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, the group of men were gathered together on the edge of the right-of-way on Southwest 96 Court, located in Rosewood, talking with a local company about a land clearing project for the property, which the owner was wanting to have upgraded for use down the road.
As the men were standing in the area, an unknown man, later identified as Emanuel, came toward the group in a pickup truck. Tummond said Emanuel “confronted them using multiple racial slurs during the verbal altercation.” Following the dispute, he fled to a property close by.
Emanuel was then spotted by the men leaving the property in the truck. Tummond said while one person in the group was standing close to the edge of the road, Emanuel sped quickly in the direction of the man, which led to him having to leap out of the road to avoid being hit.
Deputies were called out to the location, and a handful of statements were gathered from witnesses during the initial investigation. Tummond said after a number of follow-up interviews were carried out, Emanuel was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
“The investigation determined Emanuel intentionally and recklessly drove his motor vehicle in the direction of a pedestrian after using derogatory racial slurs, which by Florida law, enhance the penalties of the crime,” Tummond wrote in the release.
Emanuel was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a copy of the arrest affidavit the Levy Citizen obtained. His bond was set at $50,000. He was later released after posting bond.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida news release, assistant U.S. attorney Kaitlin Weiss for the Northern District of Florida and trial attorney Laura-Kate Bernstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case. An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.