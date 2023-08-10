GAINESVILLE — A jury in Gainesville recently convicted a Rosewood man “on all counts for committing hate crimes” stemming from a racially motivated attack on a group of Black men surveying land along a public road in Rosewood, according to a July 27 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
On March 15, a federal grand jury, also in Gainesville, returned a six-count indictment charging David Emanuel, 62, with hate crimes for the racial attack that occurred in September of 2022.
The indictment returned by the federal grand jury alleged that on Sept. 6, 2022, “Emanuel willfully intimidated the victim, F.D.D., and attempted to injure, intimidate and interfere with him, through the use of Emanuel’s vehicle, because of F.D.D.’s race and color,” according to a March 15 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida.
Additionally, “Emanuel is further alleged to have willfully intimidated and interfered with, and attempted to intimidate and interfere with, five additional victims, through the use of his vehicle, because of the victims’ race and color,” according to the news release. “According to the indictment, all six victims were Black males who were surveying land owned by one of the victims at the time of the alleged offenses.”
Evidence presented at the trial showed that on Sept. 6, 2022, Emanuel located the victims surveying land adjacent to a public roadway close to the location of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. According to the DOJ news release, when Emanuel came near the victims, who were on the public roadway, “he shouted racial slurs and expletives at them, including ‘[racial slur] get out of these woods’ before driving a pickup truck directly at the group, nearly striking one of them.”
The DOJ news release also states that at trial, one witness testified that Emanuel admitted that he “came at those [expletives],” and that he “would have [expletive]d up all those Black [expletive].”
Furthermore, video evidence revealed that following his arrest, Emanuel complained that he was “getting treated like this [expletive] over a [expletive] [racial slur],” according to the DOJ news release.
“One witness testified that the defendant came ‘within inches’ of striking one of the victims and that one victim, ‘nearly lost his life that day,” the DOJ news release said.
None of the victims sustained physical injury in Emanuel’s racial attack, according to the DOJ news release.
“Despicable, hate-fueled crimes such as these have no place in our state or country,” Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said the DOJ news release. “The violence directed toward these victims, based solely on their race, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated. With the dedicated assistance of our law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute civil rights violations to ensure justice for those victimized by hate.”
