Rosewood fire forces evacuations

ROSEWOOD — A large fire recently led to evacuations being ordered for several residents in the Rosewood area.
The fire started during the early afternoon hours of Thursday, April 20. According to Ludie Bond, public information officer for the Waccasassa Forestry Center, a resident who lives in the area reported the blaze.
The fire, which was fueled by strong winds, started at the end of SW 124 Terrace, north of State Road 24, according to a post on the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. An evacuation order was then issued for the area west of Shiloh Road to County Road 347 and from SW 63rd Place, south to State Road 24.
Numerous agencies responded to help contain the large blaze. This included members of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida State Parks, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Cedar Key Fire Rescue and Bronson Fire Rescue, according to a post on the Florida Forest Service – Waccasassa Forestry Center Facebook page. A Type 1 helicopter from the Ocala National Forest and air tanker were some of the federal resources that also assisted.
Evacuation orders were lifted by the sheriff’s office a little over four hours after the initial post about the fire.
An abandoned mobile home and one camper were destroyed in the blaze. According to Bond, there have been no other reports of damages.
As of Tuesday morning, Bond said the fire was “100 percent contained at 144 acres.” The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
