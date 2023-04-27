Rosewood fire forces evacuations

A large fire in the Rosewood area on April 20 led the Levy County Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation order for the area west of Shiloh Road to County Road 347 and from SW 63rd Place, south to State Road 24. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze was “100 percent contained at 144 acres,” according to Ludie Bond, public information officer for the Waccasassa Forestry Center.