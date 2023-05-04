Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening of Williston Community Animal Shelter

WILLISTON — A crowd of roughly 50 people gathered Friday for the grand opening of the Williston Community Animal Shelter.
The event featured light refreshments, a tour of the shelter and a ribbon cutting.
Several public figures from the city, county and state level were among those in attendance at the grand opening. This included: Members of the Williston City Council, Levy County Property Appraiser Jason Whistler, Levy County Tax Collector Michele Langford, representatives from the offices of Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Keith Perry, and more.
Additionally, some time was also taken to recognize a few of the people who played vital roles in bringing the vision of the animal shelter to life. One of those people was Mayor Charles Goodman.
“It’s not just about us,” he said while addressing the audience. “It’s about everybody. And we have worked long and hard with that in mind.”
“I am thankful to all of the people that contributed to this effort,” Goodman said. “This is not a one-person effort. This is a citywide effort.”
Also praised for their efforts were Bob Echols, founder of the For Our Friends the Animals Foundation, and Wayne Carson, code enforcement officer for the City of Williston. The two have been heavily involved with the shelter since the planning first began roughly six years ago.
“I am thoroughly, totally, completely grateful to have had the privilege to serve you and to be part of a building ... that is going to be here long after all of us are gone, helping animals and helping the people who help the animals,” Echols said to the crowd.
City Manager Terry Bovaird also took a few minutes to say some words and provide a brief history on the animal shelter for those in attendance. He noted that at the start, Echols and Carson were involved with the organization called Levy Animal Friends Inc., which was created to assist in the building of the facility.
Over time, another organization, Williston Community Animal Shelter Inc., was then formed and took over the project from LAF. Bovaird said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit was made up of a “small group of people” with a focus on building the animal shelter.
Following the ribbon cutting, there was an opportunity for those in attendance to walk around and tour the facility. The 9,000-square-foot animal shelter has 16 climate-controlled kennels, an exam room and office space. Additionally, there is also a 1,920-square-foot climate-controlled area, a 300-square-foot cat area with isolation and a family room, and 2,280 square feet of outdoor access.
According to Bovaird, the total cost to build the facility was $622,000.
The animal shelter also recently became property of the City of Williston at the Feb. 21 regular city council meeting. The decision by the council terminated the lease agreement with WCAS, leading the city to assume responsibility for the facility.
Williston Community Animal Shelter is located at 1760 SW 18th St., Williston (just before Williston Municipal Airport).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.