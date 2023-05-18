Residents voice concerns about location of supposed composting facility

BRONSON — On May 9, Levy County held a planning and zoning meeting addressing concerns around a supposed manure composting location.
Citizens consider manure composting sites to be manure dumps that may cause health problems and lessen property values. Levy County already has some manure composting facilities.
Most concerns are about the location of the supposed composting facility, as it lies in a residential area and near to the Williston schools. The area is currently zoned for agriculture/rural residential and not commercial use.
More than 30 citizens spoke about the facility, with the vast majority of them being opposed. At this time, there is only speculation that a composting site will be built on the land at all.
“Some folks have been very emotional, and I don’t blame you,” Commissioner John Meeks said. “It is an emotional topic. It’s emotional to people who live near the site, but we don’t have a site. There’s a lot of assumptions that a man who has a barn waste company buying land is going to put a dump here, a dump there.”
“The man buys property all over Levy County,” he said. “He’s got a ton of money. I don’t want to speculate about what he wants to do or what he’s thinking about doing. It’s understood and it’s noted we have two operations in this county now that are larger than just your backyard processing facility, your composting facility. Both of them are operating currently under regulations, both of them are inspected, both of them operate, both of them are part of the fabric of our community.”
“I certainly don’t want to see this place turn into a dump, and I respect that a lot of y’all have lived here a long time,” Meeks said. “My family has been here since before the Civil War. I did not run for this seat (on the commission) to do anything to disgrace my ancestors, or to turn my county into anything that I don’t want my children, my grandchildren to be a part of. But we got to face the facts that times are changing and the guise of agriculture and under the regulation of the department of ag and DEA and everybody else that’s involved in regulating it, some people have made some very valuable comments that those folks don’t do a very good job of what they are regulating now.”
“But there are bounds that we are constrained by that we have to adhere to,” he said. “If we don’t, then we’re violating the rights of those folks (who buy the land) as much as they’re supposedly violating your rights by doing what they are doing. I think we have a resolution (Resolution 20 2-4) that lays for us some guidelines. And I think, with a little tweaking, we can have in place not necessarily a moratorium, but we can analyze it. And the two facilities that are in operation in our county that are operating under the ag exemption, I think we need to work with them as far as making some setbacks and some buffers.”
“But as far as allowing any sort of commercial waste disposal, commercial composting that’s not directly connected to a bonafide agricultural use, I don’t think we should allow that in Levy County,” Meeks said.
On Friday, just a few days following the meeting, Levy County Planning Board member Michael Earnest resigned from his position. He did not cite specific reasons.
