WILLISTON — It could best be described as a morning of remembrance.
A number of city, county and law enforcement officials gathered amongst family, friends for a Levy County Law Enforcement Memorial Service on May 10 at Heritage Park.
The event, which lasted roughly an hour, was hosted by the Williston Police Department and the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and honored the memory of five law enforcement officials who died while serving with their respective agencies.
The ceremony began with the posting of colors by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and a welcome message from Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls. This was followed up with the Pledge of Allegiance by Mayor Charles Goodman and the invocation by Rev. Charlz Caulwell.
The event then shifted into the speaking portion of the ceremony, where words were shared about each one of the five law enforcement officials.
Sheriff Bobby McCallum was the first to take to the podium, as he remembered the life of LCSO deputy, Atticus H. Ellzey. Ellzey was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 28, 1945, in Otter Creek after he was lured into a wooded area by two men while responding to a disturbance.
Next to be remembered was Cpl. David W. Moss of the Williston Police Department. This was conducted by Clay Connolly, a former deputy chief with the police department who retired from the agency in 2019.
Moss was shot and killed as a result of a gunfight on Saturday, July 30, 1988, while trying to help a disabled vehicle close to the corner of Southwest 6th Street and 1st Avenue in Williston.
Following Connolly’s words on Moss, LCSO Undersheriff Brett Beauchamp then took to the podium to honor the memory of LCSO Lt. Duane C. Dykstra. Dykstra died unexpectedly on Sept. 26, 2020, as a result of a heart attack.
McCallum then made his way back to the podium for a second time to remember the life of another LCSO official, deputy Allen Breeding. Breeding died of natural causes on Oct. 27, 2021.
The last law enforcement official honored during the ceremony was Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Noel Ramirez, who was remembered by Beauchamp.
Beauchamp said Ramirez had ties to law enforcement agencies in Levy County, having served with the Williston Police Department early on his career before moving over to the LCSO a short time after.
Ramirez died on Thursday, April 19, 2018, after he and GCSO deputy Taylor Lindsey were shot and killed while eating lunch at Ace China Restaurant in Trenton.
After the five law enforcement officials were recognized, Gussie Boatwright, the keynote speaker at the event, then took to the stage to say a few words.
Boatwright addressed several items while speaking to the audience of which included asking the crowd questions about ways to continue being good citizens and also honor the memory of those officers “who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Boatwright went onto talk about showing respect and kindness towards each other and how doing this could make the world a better place.
“As long as we are alive, we have an opportunity to make a difference,” she said during her closing comments.
After Boatwright was done speaking, Rolls returned to the podium to provide closing remarks.
Rolls asked the families of the fallen officers to stand and be recognized, as they were then given a round of applause by the audience.
Rolls also requested that everyone keep all law enforcement officials in their thoughts and prayers and asked for one more round of applause from the crowd.
The event concluded with taps from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and a dismissal by Caulwell.
