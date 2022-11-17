Remembering Rex Whitehurst Stevens: Nov. 2, 1970 – Oct. 30, 2020

Though gone from our sight, in our hearts he remains. I will not remember Rex’s life as a tragedy – but one that was changed in the blink of an eye by an accident that altered the course of his life. I will remember Rex with great admiration and gratitude for the inspiration that he ignited in my heart. I watched him, time after time, triumph above personal hardship.
Long before his death, we talked deeply of how his life had changed. Rex shared, “the hardest thing is get out of bed each morning.” He added, “after I accomplish this, I have the rest of the day licked!” I was humbled, then, in reflecting on some situations in my own life that I had considered difficult.
Over the years Rex continued to inspire me with his constant eagerness to reach out to others. He was generous with his time and possessions – to anyone in need of either. I will remember Rex’s beautiful smile, laughter and the way his eyes lit with joy – when he witnessed about “finding The Lord.”
Just a few weeks before Rex passed on, we spoke about life, trials, faith and love. He shared multiple scriptures, but the most memorable speak of how “a great calling demands great testing.” See James 1:3-4, James 1:1-12, Romans 8:28. I recall how he emphasized the word … “demands.”
In that moment, the conviction and authority in Rex’s voice gave us both a flash of insight. Our heart-to-heart conversation allowed us to understand how we agreed in our beliefs about truths of every human life. Each of us has a great calling – to accept with gratitude, dignity and courage – the life we are given at birth and to accept the experiences we encounter.
In each of our lives, the fleeting joys, sorrows, accomplishments, failures, gains and losses test our faith, courage and determination. Lessons learned teach forgiveness, compassion, patience and unconditional love and acceptance.
When I remember my friend, Rex, I will never forget that any life, at any moment, may be changed by unforeseen circumstances and experiences. Further, he will be remembered as a bright light – a living testimony of the power of God’s love to sustain and strengthen us all. I will remember Rex’s deep love for his family; and, how these relationships offered a powerful love that nourished and offered reasons to endure.
I will remember the beauty of how his family created a circle of love around him and how they comforted and served him during his times of need and encouraged and supported him – whether self-sufficient and working or health challenged.
Lastly, I will remember Rex as a beacon of hope. Through him, I learned never to give up when challenged with the “getting out of bed” situations! And, I shall never forget if I make a determined effort each day to conquer the hard stuff, I will be able to “lick anything for the rest of the day.”
When I remember Rex, I will hold dear the knowledge that, when this earthly life brings a great test or demand, a great calling follows. Let us remember to trust in The Lord with all of our hearts and minds. Let us remember our calling to renew faith, patience and determination; and to do the work and rise above with a grateful heart – inviting God to do the rest.
