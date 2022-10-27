Region’s unemployment rate falls, job gains strong as labor demand remains high

OCALA — The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.4 percent in September, down 0.2 percentage points over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.5 percent. The labor force was 211,633, up 4,201 (+2.0 percent) over the year. There were 7,128 unemployed residents in the region.
According to preliminary employment data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 204,505 employed across the region, an increase of 6,386 compared to the same time last year. The number of unemployed was 2,185 fewer than in September 2021.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 2.9 percent, a 0.3 percentage point drop over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the previous September. Marion County followed at 3.2 percent, down 0.4 percent point compared to August’s rate and 1.2 percentage points lower over the year. Citrus County’s rate was 4.0 percent, 0.2 percentage point lower than the previous month and 1.0 percentage point less compared to September 2021.
The last time the region saw similar employment numbers for the month of September was in 2006 when the rate was 3.7 percent. At the time, the labor force totaled 208,404 with 200,667 people working and 7,737 unemployed.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, noted that there were also 9,328 more people employed in September, and virtually the same number of unemployed, than in February 2020 just prior to when the pandemic hit and the region’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.
“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump back into the labor force, this is it,” Skinner said. “While all key indicators point in the right direction – expanded labor force, robust increase in jobs, and decrease in the number of unemployed – there continues to be a very high demand for more workforce as area businesses continue to grow.”
Skinner said that one way CareerSource CLM can help is the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair, which is part of a coordinated statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities.
Paychecks for Patriots takes place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Marion County Public Library headquarters in Ocala. While veterans, military families and active service members get priority access, the job fair is also open to all job seekers beginning at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend the job fair, which is available to anyone in the three-county region and, to date, features 20 top businesses all with immediate jobs to fill.
Information about fee-free job fairs, hiring events and other job seeker and employer services are available at careersource clm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS (5627).
State and local employment reports for October 2022 are scheduled for release on Nov. 18.
For more details, access DEO’s employment summary for the region here: September 2022 Employment Overview.
