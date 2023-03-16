Region’s jobless rate ticks up slightly, no significant post-holiday hit to economy

OCALA — The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.3 percent in January, up 0.4 percentage point over the month and 1.3 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.6 percent. The labor force was 216,178, up 4,039 (+1.9 percent) over the year. There were 7,214 unemployed residents in the region, an increase of 962 compared to December, but a drop of 2,649 compared to January 2022.
According to preliminary employment data released Monday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 208,964 employed across the region, an increase of 6,688 compared to the same time last year.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.1 percent, an uptick of 0.4 percentage point over the month and 1.2 percent lower than the previous January. Marion County followed at 3.2 percent, an increase of 0.5 percentage point over the month and down 1.2 percent over the year. Citrus County’s rate, at 3.9 percent, also increased over the month by 0.5 percentage point and dropped by 1.5 percent compared to January 2022.
Statewide, jobless rates rose slightly in 65 counties and were unchanged in two.
“This is exactly what we expected to see after the seasonal holiday hires and is perfectly normal,” Dale French, CareerSource CLM’s executive vice president, said.
“That said, the region’s unemployment rate is still very low and businesses continue to expand, which contributes to economic recovery,” he said.
Over the year, employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Area, which includes all of Marion County, grew by 4.4 percent and it grew by 3.5 percent in the Homosassa metro area, which covers Citrus County.
Several industry sectors – financial activities, government, other services, and professional and business services – grew faster in the Ocala metro area than statewide over the year. No industries lost jobs.
“We continue to see strong and sustained job gains over the year, along with a steady stream of new career opportunities,” French said. “In today’s labor market, no one who wants good, gainful employment needs to go without a job.”
French pointed out that last month, CareerSource CLM joined community partners to hold job fairs for businesses hiring welders, fabricators and CDL drivers as well as other specialized careers.
More job fairs are being planned for the spring and summer, he said, including ones for youth/young adults as well as for mature workers.
Information about fee-free job fairs, hiring events and other job seeker and employer services are available at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS (5627).
State and local employment reports for February 2023 are scheduled for release on March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.