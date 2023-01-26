Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related

CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson.
On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
FSFD Engine 77 and Brush 77 both arrived on scene within several minutes and advised of a large outside fire, with a nursery and several structures in danger. Due to the wind and lack of rain recently, the fire that was initially reported as 3 1/2 acres quickly grew to 10 acres before it was declared under control.
The origin and cause of fire is currently under investigation by Florida Department of Forestry. At this time, a fire report is not available due to the investigation.
Fanning Springs Fire Department was the first unit on scene and were assisted by Chiefland Fire Rescue, Bronson Fire Department, Levy County Department of Public Safety, and Florida Department of Forestry.
Units that responded are as follows: Engine 77, Tanker 77, Brush 77, Squad 71, Brush 71, Fire 71, Engine 70 and Brush 4. Florida DOF provided two brush trucks and two bulldozers to contain the fire.
We would like to remind the public about the burn guidelines that are created and enforced by the Department of Forestry. Before burning anything in your yard, please check their website for drought conditions and if there is a burn ban.
