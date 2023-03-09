Raw oysters harvested in Cedar Key linked to Salmonella outbreak in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
CEDAR KEY — The Florida Department of Health, along with state health departments in Alabama and Georgia, have discovered a Salmonella outbreak linked to the use of raw oysters harvested in Cedar Key.

According to a Feb. 28 news release from the Florida Department of Health, the raw oysters were harvested “from shellfish harvesting area FL-3012.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed the harvesting area “for the harvest of wild oysters” on Feb. 24 and launched a recall on the wild oysters that were harvested from Dec. 16, 2022, to Feb. 24, according to the news release.

Eight cases have been connected to the outbreak in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, according to the news release.

The Florida Department of Health urges folks not to consume oysters that are included in this recall.

