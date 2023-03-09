Raw oysters harvested in Cedar Key linked to Salmonella outbreak in Alabama, Florida and Georgia

CEDAR KEY — The Florida Department of Health, along with state health departments in Alabama and Georgia, have discovered a Salmonella outbreak linked to the use of raw oysters harvested in Cedar Key.
According to a Feb. 28 news release from the Florida Department of Health, the raw oysters were harvested “from shellfish harvesting area FL-3012.”
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed the harvesting area “for the harvest of wild oysters” on Feb. 24 and launched a recall on the wild oysters that were harvested from Dec. 16, 2022, to Feb. 24, according to the news release.
Eight cases have been connected to the outbreak in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, according to the news release.
The Florida Department of Health urges folks not to consume oysters that are included in this recall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.