CHIEFLAND — Radiant Credit Union recently held a grand re-opening for its branch in Chiefland on Nov. 15.
In addition to food and prizes, a ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the grand re-opening.
Kirstie Galpin is the branch manager for Radiant Credit Union’s location in Chiefland. She said having the event celebrated the re-opening of a now fully remolded branch as well as to welcome in new and future membership.
According to Galpin, the location went under a six or seven-month renovation to help make it more “modern.”
During the remodel, Galpin said teller lines were updated to make them more current, and the bank’s ATM was also given a facelift with modernized software.
Additionally, Galpin said the coffee room inside was replaced with a lobby area for members. There is also now a private space for members to do their online banking, as well.
New flooring and fresh paint were also part of the new renovations. Galpin said throughout the process of updating the branch, their “main goal was not to affect membership too much.”
According to Galpin, there was some rearranging that had to occur during the renovations, with employees having work out of different areas. But the branch never closed its doors fully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.