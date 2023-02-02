Qualified candidates for 2023 Levy County Municipal Election

Qualifying for the 2023 Municipal Election in Levy County has ended. And with the qualifying period now concluded, several towns have now released the list of candidates who are running for open seats.

Bronson (qualified candidates)

Town Council, Seat 2

Mark Kjeseth and Virginia Phillips

Town Council, Seat 4

Julie Stalnaker, Jordan Jabbar and Franklin Schuler.

Inglis (qualified candidates)

Mayor

Harry William Brodhead, Michael Andrew White and Steven D. Schwing

Commissioners (vote for two):

Carter (Jay) Shackelford III, Daniel Hill, Shelby Gerber, Susan Sims and Veronica-Jo-Reardon

Yankeetown (qualified candidates)

Commissioners (vote for three):

Katerina Atherley

Adam P. McNiece

John David Pisano

Jeffrey C. St. John

Laurence J. Vorisek

Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston are running unopposed

