Qualified candidates for 2023 Levy County Municipal Election

Qualifying for the 2023 Municipal Election in Levy County has ended. And with the qualifying period now concluded, several towns have now released the list of candidates who are running for open seats.
Bronson (qualified candidates)
Town Council, Seat 2
Mark Kjeseth and Virginia Phillips
Town Council, Seat 4
Julie Stalnaker, Jordan Jabbar and Franklin Schuler.
Inglis (qualified candidates)
Mayor
Harry William Brodhead, Michael Andrew White and Steven D. Schwing
Commissioners (vote for two):
Carter (Jay) Shackelford III, Daniel Hill, Shelby Gerber, Susan Sims and Veronica-Jo-Reardon
Yankeetown (qualified candidates)
Commissioners (vote for three):
Katerina Atherley
Adam P. McNiece
John David Pisano
Jeffrey C. St. John
Laurence J. Vorisek
Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston are running unopposed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.