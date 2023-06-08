Putting together a simple disaster supplies kit
Depending on the severity of a hurricane, you may be without power for several days or even weeks. And with no electricity, it becomes that more important to make sure you have a disaster supplies kit ready to go when needed.

Ready.gov suggests you include the following items when building a basic disaster supplies kit.

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

