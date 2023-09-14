Providing relief through BBQ

CHIEFLAND — It has been just over two weeks since Hurricane Idalia struck the Big Bend region of Florida as a strong Category 3 storm.
Cleanup and recovery efforts following Idalia began right away in several communities and have continued well after the storm made its impact.
Since Idalia, a lot of the areas along the Gulf Coast have been receiving assistance from both local and state agencies as they look to get back to some sort of normalcy.
However, also lending a helping hand in many of these impacted cities/towns have been numerous 501(c)(3) organizations. One those is Operation BBQ Relief.
In a phone interview on Monday, Director of Communications Heather Williams said the nonprofit disaster relief organization has been operating since 2011.
According to its website, Operation BBQ Relief “aids communities and first responders affected by natural disasters by providing the one hot meal that matters during times of need.”
After Idalia moved through the North Central Florida area, the organization deployed to Live Oak and, with the help of volunteers and staff, has been serving hot meals in communities to those affected by the storm.
In addition to volunteers, Williams said the organization has also been collaborating with food trucks to help distribute the meals at different locations.
One of the food truck vendors that has partnered with Operation BBQ Relief on this deployment is Westchase BBQ. The company, which is based out of the Tampa Bay area, had one of its three food trucks set up in the Chiefland Walmart this past week.
Owner Andre Robinson said in a phone interview that this is the second year in a row that Westchase BBQ has assisted the organization with disaster relief. He added that they also helped down south in Fort Myers and Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian.
In addition to Chiefland, Robinson has had a second truck stationed in the parking lot of the Perry Walmart. Between both trucks, Robinson said they were pushing out 6,000 meals a day as of the end of last week.
As for the meal, Robinson said they provide folks with a protein, veggie and a utensil. This can include anything from pulled pork, chicken, rice, corn and string beans. He added that on occasion, they will also serve popcorn and a fruit cup.
Robinson said they like to mix up the meals every day to give people a variety of options.
Having the help from the food trucks has been particularly important with this deployment, as Williams said they have had some trouble finding volunteers to assist with getting the meals out.
Those who are interested in volunteering can go to http://OBR.org to register. You can also make a donation here, as well.
Folks are also encouraged to follow Operation BBQ Relief on social media for the most current feeding locations around the area that day. Facebook: @Operation BBQ Relief. Twitter/X: @OpBBQRelief.
Williams said they will continue to serve food in communities around North Central Florida up until restaurants and businesses start to open their doors again. Once these establishments are back up and running, that’s when they leave the area.
For more information about Operation BBQ Relief, visit https://operation bbqrelief.org/.
