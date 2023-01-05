Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, former head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, died at the age of 95 Saturday. According to Vatican News, Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 a.m. in his home at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.
According to Matteo Bruni, director of the press office of the Holy See, the funeral for Benedict XVI is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CET (Central European Time) in St. Peter’s Square.
