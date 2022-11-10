Pop-up art show and sale: Featuring Bill Roberts
Photo supplied

CEDAR KEY — Don’t miss this rare opportunity to view and purchase paintings by Cedar Key’s one-and-only, Bill Roberts – a legendary cowboy, boat captain and painter. Bill’s recent paintings will be featured in the Member Artists’ Gallery at the Cedar Key Arts Center in this special “pop-up” art show.

A reception is planned for Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. Public welcome.

The Arts Center is located at 457 Second Street, Cedar Key, FL. Galleries are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

