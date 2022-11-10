Pop-up art show and sale: Featuring Bill Roberts

CEDAR KEY — Don’t miss this rare opportunity to view and purchase paintings by Cedar Key’s one-and-only, Bill Roberts – a legendary cowboy, boat captain and painter. Bill’s recent paintings will be featured in the Member Artists’ Gallery at the Cedar Key Arts Center in this special “pop-up” art show.
A reception is planned for Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. Public welcome.
The Arts Center is located at 457 Second Street, Cedar Key, FL. Galleries are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.