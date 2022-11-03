CEDAR KEY — An invasion will soon be coming to Cedar Key. That is – a pirate invasion.
The seventh annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion is set to take place this weekend, as the event makes its anticipated return Friday-Sunday following a three-year pause.
Put together by the BlackClam Corporation, the pirate invasion will have vendors, entertainment and much more throughout the three days for those attending.
Dan Hart is one of the five people who had a role in creating the BlackClam Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was organized for the purpose of the event.
“We made a decision to form the 501(c)(3) because the Cedar Key Pirate Festival, historically, always was done to raise money for local charities,” Hart said in a phone interview.
Prior to the creation of the corporation, Hart said the person who was originally doing the festival had moved away.
“There were a couple of people that were going to produce the festival that had worked with him on previous ones,” he said.
These folks made the decision to take a pause for a year in order to start making plans to put it on moving forward. Hart said that’s when COVID-19 hit, ultimately shutting things down for roughly two years.
Hart said the people’s lives ended up getting busier and that they didn’t want to worry with organizing the event.
“If we wanted to do it, the five of us, then they would give us the website and the logo and everything,” he said.
Hart and the other four volunteers have put together quite the lineup for this year’s festival. Along with pirate-themed vendors, Hart said there will also be a pirate band as well as a performance from Ancient City Sirens, a belly dance group out of St. Augustine. Additionally, demonstrations of sword and knife fighting skills will also take place, too.
The event draws in numerous pirate reenactors from around Florida and other states, according to Hart.
“For Cedar Key, we also encourage everybody else that attends to dress up like pirates,” he said. “If this is your first time (at the festival), you’re going to see a lot of pirates.”
On top of the entertainment, there is a Parlay with Pirates, which will include a silent and live auction. It is scheduled for Saturday evening at 83 West. Hart said the ticketed event is sold out.
Those in attendance at the festival will also have the opportunity to win a handmade treasure chest that has a total value of $600. Hart said tickets for the chest will be sold in the park on Saturday, with the drawing taking place at 4:30 p.m. that same day.
There is no admission fee at the festival, and all are welcome to attend. Hart said the only costs are if people decided to get pirate clothing, swords, etc. at the vendor booths.
The event will take place at City Park and Dock Street in Cedar Key. Hart said vendor setup is Friday from noon until 3 p.m. After setup is complete, the park will open to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have a pirate author that is going to setup a booth for book signings,” Hart said. “He’s going to be at the (Cedar Key) Library, I think, at 6:30 on Friday evening for a presentation on pirate history.”
As for Saturday, festivities kickoff with the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Hart said they have added something new this year to go along with the opening and to pay homage to the city’s clam farming industry.
“We’re going to do a blessing of the fleet,” he said. “That’s going to take place with the clam farmers and their boats out off the city dock at around noonish.”
Hart also said in an email that there will be a kids’ costume contest on Saturday, as well. There will be a boys and girls category for ages 2-4 and 5-10. It will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The festival is set to conclude on Sunday, with the park opening up at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.
Hart also said sponsors play a critical role in the event.
“We rely heavily on business sponsors...they are so important,” he said.
For more information on the festival as the event gets closer, visit Cedar Key FL Pirate Invasion Weekend on Facebook or cedarkeypiratefest.com.
A detailed schedule of events throughout the three days can be seen below.
Friday
Noon Vendor Set up
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public
6:30 p.m. Presentation by Pirate Author Robert Jacobs, Library 2nd St.
Friday evening visit the town’s Restaurants and Taverns
Saturday
8 a.m. to 9 a.m. GARB SWAP (city Park), 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast at The Eagles Club $10
10 a.m. Opening Ceremony
10:30 a.m. Golf Cart Parade
11:30 a.m. Scarlett Fortuna Boarding Skills Demonstration
Noon Blessing of The Fleet, Off City Dock
1 p.m. Ancient City Sirens
1:30 p.m. Kids Costume Contest
2 p.m. Loose Cannon Co. Black Powder Demonstration
3 p.m. Rusty Cutlass
4 p.m. Ancient City Sirens
5 p.m. Park Closes
6 p.m. PARLAY OF PIRATES, 83 West or Roam The Town
Sunday
10 a.m. Park Open/9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast At The Eagles Club $10, Cash
11 a.m. Scarlett Fortuna Boarding Skills Demonstration
1 p.m. Loose Cannon Co. Black Powder Demonstration
3 p.m. Park Closed for Breakdown
