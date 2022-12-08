CHIEFLAND — Pet Vet in Chiefland has reopened with new ownership. As one veterinarian chose to retire, another came out of retirement.
“I’ve been living up here for about five years,” Dr. Al Paredes said. “I retired here and I met Dr. (Ronald) Spink. He needed to retire because of his health, and he kept asking me to take over.”
“I didn’t want to, I wanted to retire,” Paredes said. “But it was just such a nice little clinic. And it was always a dream of mine to be in a small town, a country setting, and have a clinic. So I did it.”
Originally from Oklahoma, Paredes graduated from Oklahoma State University before moving to California, then coming to Tampa. He has more than 30 years experience in veterinary medicine. Most recently, he owned a veterinary clinic in Indian Rocks Beach, which he sold, but still works there Friday through Sunday. His children and grandchildren live in the Clearwater area.
“I always wanted to be a farmer,” he said. “Everyone in my family were farmers, but my parents were medical doctors. Their brother and sisters were farmers, and they all said you can’t be a farmer. You can’t make any money at it.”
“So, I kind of gave up the dream and went and worked at an animal hospital in eighth grade, right by my house,” Paredes said. “And I’ve been working in animal hospitals ever since.”
Paredes is getting to have a bit of his dream now, living with his wife on 20 acres in Levy County, with some chickens, cows and his dogs.
“There’s a very nice clientele here,” he said. “People in the cities tend to be a little crazier. People here are a lot more ‘down home,’ my kind of people.”
“It’s just more personal,” Paredes said. “You can actually meet the people. I like the people. I like the area. There’s nothing about it I don’t like.”
Pet Vet is accepting new dogs and cats as patients. The clinic prides itself on being affordable, not requesting unnecessary tests or procedures, and offering low cost medical, dental and surgical care. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Paredes’ hours being Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I’m looking for another veterinarian to extend the hours and the days,” he said. “I would like to have it be a seven-day-a-week practice, or at least have someone cover for the days I’m not here, for sure. I’m 67. I’m not here forever, but I can do another 10 years or so.”
Pet Vet is located at 107 North Young Blvd. in Chiefland. They can be reached at 352-493-7923.
