Paychecks for Patriots job fair rescheduled for Nov. 30

OCALA — The 10th Annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair, sidelined by Tropical Storm Nicole, will now take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library Headquarters, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., in Ocala.
The job fair is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities. Veterans, active service members and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11 a.m. with open access to all job seekers beginning at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend but for fastest access, participants are encouraged to register in advance at tinyurl.com/P4Pjobfair.
Henry Ayala, local veteran employment representative for CareerSource CLM, noted that nearly all the businesses signed up for the earlier event plan to take part on Nov. 30.
“The timing of the storm was unfortunate, but we were able to quickly pivot to a new date and bring just about every single business with us,” Ayala, who is also U.S. Army retired sergeant first class, said.
To date, the following businesses with immediate jobs to fill plan to attend: AutoZone Auto Parts, AutoZone Distribution Center, Chewy, Chick-fil-A Ocala, City of Ocala, Colen Built Development, Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELC,) E-One/REVGroup, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Public Schools, Mission BBQ, Mojo’s Bar and Grill, Social Security Administration, Tri-Eagle (Budweiser), US Navy Reserves, Volunteers of America and World Equestrian Center – Ocala.
CareerSource CLM’s Paychecks for Patriots, along with similar hiring events held throughout the month in other CareerSource Florida regions, is presented in partnership with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida National Guard and Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The local job fair is also supported by Inverness-based Bivouac Veteran’s News and the Marion County Public Library System.
Ayala said that those unable to attend the rescheduled Paychecks for Patriots can apply for open positions online at www.employflorida.com. A special employment portal of information and resource links for Florida veterans is also available at https://veteran.employflorida.com.
Veterans and eligible spouses also receive Priority of Service year-round at all CareerSource CLM career centers. Fee-free staff assistance, resources and other employment services are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Career Centers in Ocala, Lecanto and Chiefland.
For more information about Paychecks for Patriots or CareerSource CLM’s year-round Veterans Services, call 800-434-JOBS (5627), ext. 2225.
