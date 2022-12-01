After recently acquiring a handful of newspapers in states that included Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Indiana back in October, Paxton Media Group has now purchased three more publications in North Carolina.
According to an article by Trevor Dunnell of The New Bern Sun Journal, the company obtained The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News and Kinston Free Press – all located in the eastern portion of the state. The newspapers were previously owned by Gannett.
The Times-News of Burlington (North Carolina), The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro (North Carolina) and The Dispatch of Lexington (North Carolina) were also a part of the sale as well, according to the article.
Paxton Media Group is a family-owned media company that is located in Paducah, Kentucky. Paxton is operated by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members. The company owns more than 100 newspapers, including the Levy Citizen, all over the Southeast and Midwest.
